St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 33,879 confirmed cases, 356 deaths as of Jan. 28

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

33,879 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

6324 probable cases

35 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

81 cases on Friday, January 22

163 cases on Saturday, January 23

118 cases on Sunday, January 24

121 cases on Monday, January 25

95 cases on Tuesday, January 26

105 cases on Wednesday, January 27

67 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 28

Additional information:

245,031 total negative test results

115 persons currently hospitalized

356 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

97 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.