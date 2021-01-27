St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 33,686 confirmed cases, 356 deaths as of Jan. 26

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

33,686 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

6221 probable cases

24 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

133 cases on Wednesday, January 20

67 cases on Thursday, January 21

81 cases on Friday, January 22

162 cases on Saturday, January 23

118 cases on Sunday, January 24

121 cases on Monday, January 25

92 cases as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26

Additional information:

242,519 total negative test results

134 persons currently hospitalized

356 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

94 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Jan. 25, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of nine COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 356. All of these deaths occurred in December 2020.

A female in her 80s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 70s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

A female in her 70s

A male in his 60s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 70s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.