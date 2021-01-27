Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 33,686 confirmed cases, 356 deaths as of Jan. 26

Jan. 26, 2021 8:53 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 33,686 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
  • 6221 probable cases
  • 24 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

  • 133 cases on Wednesday, January 20
  • 67 cases on Thursday, January 21
  • 81 cases on Friday, January 22
  • 162 cases on Saturday, January 23
  • 118 cases on Sunday, January 24
  • 121 cases on Monday, January 25
  • 92 cases as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26

Additional information:

  • 242,519 total negative test results
  • 134 persons currently hospitalized
  • 356 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
  • 94 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Jan. 25, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of nine COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 356. All of these deaths occurred in December 2020.

  • A female in her 80s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A female in her 70s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A female in her 70s
  • A male in his 60s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A female in her 70s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

