St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 33,286 confirmed cases, 347 deaths as of Jan. 22

Jan. 22, 2021 7:41 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 33,286 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
  • 5989 probable cases
    Cumulative cases by zip code have not been updated on the county dashboard
  • 3 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

  • 194 cases on Saturday, January 16
  • 131 cases on Sunday, January 17
  • 156 cases on Monday, January 18
  • 130 cases on Tuesday, January 19
  • 130 cases on Wednesday, January 20
  • 65 cases on Thursday, January 21
  • 77 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 22

Additional information:

  • 238,302 total negative test results
  • 147 persons currently hospitalized
  • 347 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
  • 93 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Jan. 21, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of five COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 347:

  • A female in her 80s
  • A female in her 90s
  • A female in her 80s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A female in her 90s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

