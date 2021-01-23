St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 33,286 confirmed cases, 347 deaths as of Jan. 22

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 33,286 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
- 5989 probable cases
Cumulative cases by zip code have not been updated on the county dashboard
- 3 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 194 cases on Saturday, January 16
- 131 cases on Sunday, January 17
- 156 cases on Monday, January 18
- 130 cases on Tuesday, January 19
- 130 cases on Wednesday, January 20
- 65 cases on Thursday, January 21
- 77 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 22
Additional information:
- 238,302 total negative test results
- 147 persons currently hospitalized
- 347 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- 93 suspected COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
Yesterday, Jan. 21, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of five COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 347:
- A female in her 80s
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 80s
- A male in his 70s
- A female in her 90s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
