St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 32,828 confirmed cases, 344 deaths as of Jan. 19

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

32,828 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

5733 probable cases

Cumulative cases by zip code have not been updated on the county dashboard 6 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

206 cases on Tuesday, January 12

212 cases on Wednesday, January 13

115 cases on Thursday, January 14

120 cases on Friday, January 15

188 cases on Saturday, January 16

131 cases on Sunday, January 17

154 cases on Monday, January 18

Additional information:

234,766 total negative test results

139 persons currently hospitalized

344 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

94 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.