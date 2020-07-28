St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 3,258 positive tests, 93 deaths as of July 28

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

3,258 cumulative positive test results*

93 COVID-19 deaths

139 new cases on Monday, July 27

51 cases on Tuesday, July 28 as of 6:45 p.m.

55,014 total negative test results

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.