St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 31,986 confirmed cases, 335 deaths as of Jan. 12, 2021

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

31,986 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

5366 probable cases

Cumulative cases by zip code have not been updated on the county dashboard 31 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

100 cases on Wednesday, January 6

208 cases on Thursday, January 7

167 cases on Friday, January 8

257 cases on Saturday, January 9

259 cases on Sunday, January 10

260 cases on Monday, January 11

199 cases as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12

Additional information:

225,834 total negative test results

169 persons currently hospitalized

335 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

89 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

