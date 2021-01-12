St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 31,834 confirmed cases, 335 deaths as of Jan. 11

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

31,834 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

5259 probable cases

Cumulative cases by zip code have not been updated on the county dashboard

Cumulative cases by zip code have not been updated on the county dashboard 31 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

199 cases on Tuesday, January 5

100 cases on Wednesday, January 6

209 cases on Thursday, January 7

167 cases on Friday, January 8

255 cases on Saturday, January 9

258 cases on Sunday, January 10

257 cases as of 8 p.m. on Monday, January 11

Additional information:

220,867 total negative test results

172 persons currently hospitalized

335 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

86 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.