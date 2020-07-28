St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 3,183 positive tests, 90 deaths as of July 27

(As of 5:02 p.m., July 27)
St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 3,183 cumulative positive test results*
- 90 COVID-19 deaths
- 133 confirmed cases on Friday, July 24
- 91 confirmed cases on Saturday, July 25
- 69 confirmed cases on Sunday, July 26
- 118 confirmed cases on Monday, July 27 as of 5:01 p.m.
- 53,929 total negative test results
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
