St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 3,183 positive tests, 90 deaths as of July 27

(As of 5:02 p.m., July 27)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

3,183 cumulative positive test results*

90 COVID-19 deaths

133 confirmed cases on Friday, July 24

91 confirmed cases on Saturday, July 25

69 confirmed cases on Sunday, July 26

118 confirmed cases on Monday, July 27 as of 5:01 p.m.

53,929 total negative test results

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.