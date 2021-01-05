St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 30,289 confirmed cases, 331 deaths as of Jan. 4, 2021

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

30,289 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

5,472 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

4,184 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,976 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,782 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

3,467 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

3,334 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

3,038 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,966 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

340 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

246 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

101 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

56 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

29 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

14 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

142 cases on Friday, December 25

260 cases on Saturday, December 26

225 cases on Sunday, December 27

181 cases on Monday, December 28

164 cases on Tuesday, December 29

29 cases on Wednesday, December 30

148 cases on Thursday, December 31

Dashboard has not been updated to include daily numbers in 2021

Additional information:

215,552 total negative test results

185 persons currently hospitalized

331 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Dec. 31, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 330 (an additional death was reported after the morning press release was issued):

A female in her 90s A female in her 90s A male in his 80s A female in her 90s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.