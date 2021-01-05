St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 30,289 confirmed cases, 331 deaths as of Jan. 4, 2021

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 30,289 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County
5,472 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
4,184 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
3,976 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
3,782 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
3,467 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
3,334 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
3,038 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
1,966 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
340 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
246 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
101 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
56 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
29 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
14 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 28 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 142 cases on Friday, December 25
- 260 cases on Saturday, December 26
- 225 cases on Sunday, December 27
- 181 cases on Monday, December 28
- 164 cases on Tuesday, December 29
- 29 cases on Wednesday, December 30
- 148 cases on Thursday, December 31
- Dashboard has not been updated to include daily numbers in 2021
Additional information:
- 215,552 total negative test results
- 185 persons currently hospitalized
- 331 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
On Dec. 31, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 330 (an additional death was reported after the morning press release was issued):
-
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 90s
- A male in his 80s
- A female in her 90s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
