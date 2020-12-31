St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 29,235 confirmed cases, 321 deaths as of Dec. 30

From the St. Charles County website COVID-19 dashboard:
Effective Dec. 29, 2020
To provide a clearer, more accurate, view of the COVID-19 impact in our community, the Department of Public Health now reports positive cases by the date testing occurred, with a five-day reporting delay included to account for department notification. Previously, cases were listed by the date the positive test report was received.
Visitors to the site will notice a change in the daily total and 14-day moving average reports as well as the Last 14 Days/Prior 14 Days comparison.
Please note that all data reported within the first 72 hours is provisional and subject to change as additional information is collected.
St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 29,235 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County
5,221 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
4,034 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
3,871 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
3,675 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
3,359 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
3,230 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
2,918 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
1,896 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
329 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
236 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
97 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
54 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
28 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 15 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 144 cases on Thursday, December 24
- 142 cases on Friday, December 25
- 260 cases on Saturday, December 26
- 225 cases on Sunday, December 27
- 181 cases on Monday, December 28
- 164 cases on Tuesday, December 29
Additional information:
- 207,962 total negative test results
- 177 persons currently hospitalized
- 321 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
