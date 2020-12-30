St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 28,961 confirmed cases, 321 deaths as of Dec. 29

From the St. Charles County website COVID-19 dashboard:

Effective Dec. 29, 2020

To provide a clearer, more accurate, view of the COVID-19 impact in our community, the Department of Public Health now reports positive cases by the date testing occurred, with a five-day reporting delay included to account for department notification. Previously, cases were listed by the date the positive test report was received. Visitors to the site will notice a change in the daily total and 14-day moving average reports as well as the Last 14 Days/Prior 14 Days comparison. Please note that all data reported within the first 72 hours is provisional and subject to change as additional information is collected.

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

28,961 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

5,179 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,995 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,842 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,630 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

3,330 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

3,207 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,889 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,865 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

326 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

233 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

97 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

54 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

28 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

220 cases on Wednesday, December 23

144 cases on Thursday, December 24

141 cases on Friday, December 25

254 cases on Saturday, December 26

218 cases on Sunday, December 27

178 cases on Monday, December 28

Additional information:

207,962 total negative test results

186 persons currently hospitalized

321 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Dec. 28, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 320. (An additional death was reported after the morning press release was issued.)

A female in her 80s A male in his 80s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.