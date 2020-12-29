St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 28,845 positive cases, 321 deaths as of Dec. 28

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 28, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

28,845 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

5,153 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,975 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,832 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,625 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

3,314 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

3,185 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,884 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,862 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

327 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

231 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

94 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

54 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

27 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

260 cases on Tuesday, December 22

203 cases on Wednesday, December 23

139 cases on Thursday, December 24

5 cases on Friday, December 25

361 cases on Saturday, December 26

85 cases on Sunday, December 27

37 cases as of 8 p.m. on Monday, December 28

Additional information:

207,124 total negative test results

155 persons currently hospitalized

321 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Dec 24, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of seven COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 318 (additional deaths were reported after the morning press release was issued):

A female in her 90s A female in her 70s A male in his 80s A female in her 80s A female in her 90s A female in her 80s A male in his 70s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.