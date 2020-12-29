St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 28,845 positive cases, 321 deaths as of Dec. 28

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 28, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 28,845 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County
5,153 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
3,975 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
3,832 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
3,625 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
3,314 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
3,185 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
2,884 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
1,862 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
327 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
231 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
94 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
54 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
27 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 25 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 260 cases on Tuesday, December 22
- 203 cases on Wednesday, December 23
- 139 cases on Thursday, December 24
- 5 cases on Friday, December 25
- 361 cases on Saturday, December 26
- 85 cases on Sunday, December 27
- 37 cases as of 8 p.m. on Monday, December 28
Additional information:
- 207,124 total negative test results
- 155 persons currently hospitalized
- 321 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
On Dec 24, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of seven COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 318 (additional deaths were reported after the morning press release was issued):
-
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 70s
- A male in his 80s
- A female in her 80s
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 80s
- A male in his 70s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
