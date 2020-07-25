St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 2,843 positive tests, 86 deaths as of July 24

(As of 4:15 p.m., July 24)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

2,843 cumulative positive test results

70 positive cases reported July 23

86 COVID-19 deaths

1,268 persons being quarantined

3,632 who have completed quarantine period

The Department of Public Health was notified today (7/24/20) of the 86th COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 80s.

Currently, the age group with the highest percentage of total cases is 20 – 29 years.

Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.