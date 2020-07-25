St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 2,843 positive tests, 86 deaths as of July 24

(As of 4:15 p.m., July 24)
St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 2,843 cumulative positive test results
- 70 positive cases reported July 23
- 86 COVID-19 deaths
- 1,268 persons being quarantined
- 3,632 who have completed quarantine period
The Department of Public Health was notified today (7/24/20) of the 86th COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 80s.
Currently, the age group with the highest percentage of total cases is 20 – 29 years.
Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
So now it’s not important to show how many tested negative? WTH? Your “report” has given the total daily until 4 days ago…..propaganda…. I guess that statistic doesn’t fit your agenda
St. Charles County is no longer providing that information in their daily reports. – Ed.