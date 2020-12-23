St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 28,005 positive cases, 306 deaths as of Dec. 22

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

28,005 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

4,996 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,844 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,716 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,537 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

3,216 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

3,087 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,805 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,813 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

316 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

225 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

93 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

53 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

27 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

213 cases on Wednesday, December 16

385 cases on Thursday, December 17

269 cases on Friday, December 18

77 cases on Saturday, December 19

147 cases on Sunday, December 20

322 cases on Monday, December 21

252 cases as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22

Additional information:

195,698 total negative test results

157 persons currently hospitalized

306 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Dec 21, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 300. (Additional deaths were reported after the morning press release was issued.)

A female in her 80s A male in his 90s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.