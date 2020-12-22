St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 27,417 positive cases, 298 deaths as of Dec. 21

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 9 p.m. on Monday, December 21, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

27,196 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

4,904 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,742 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,647 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,461 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

3,155 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

3,032 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,744 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,775 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

308 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

215 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

91 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

52 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

27 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

14 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

404 cases on Tuesday, December 15

210 cases on Wednesday, December 16

384 cases on Thursday, December 17

264 cases on Friday, December 18

75 cases on Saturday, December 19

142 cases on Sunday, December 20

Additional information:

195,698 total negative test results

162 persons currently hospitalized

290 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.