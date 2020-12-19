St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 27,196 positive cases, 290 deaths as of Dec. 18

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 18, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

27,196 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

4,869 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,714 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,614 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,440 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

3,139 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

3,002 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,718 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,755 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

301 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

213 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

91 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

52 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

27 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

335 cases on Saturday, December 12

174 cases on Sunday, December 13

105 cases on Monday, December 14

405 cases on Tuesday, December 15

207 cases on Wednesday, December 16

383 cases on Thursday, December 17

251 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 18

Additional information:

194,484 total negative test results

167 persons currently hospitalized

290 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Dec 17, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of seven COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 274. These deaths occurred during the period Oct. 26 to Nov. 26. (Additional deaths were reported after the morning press release was issued.)

A female in her 80s A female in her 50s A male in his 80s A male in his 80s A female in her 80s A male in his 70s A female in her 90



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.