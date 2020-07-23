St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 2,690 positive tests, 84 deaths as of July 22

(As of 4:40 p.m., July 20)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

2,690 cumulative positive test results

134 positive cases reported July 21

84 COVID-19 deaths

1,204 persons being quarantined

3,325 who have completed quarantine period

The Department of Public Health was notified last evening (7/21/20) of three reported COVID-19 deaths involving St. Charles County residents – increasing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 84:

#82 – a male in his 70s

#83 – a female in her 80s

#84 – a male in his 60s

The age group with the highest percentage of total cases is 20 – 29 years.

Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.