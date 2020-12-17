St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 26,636 positive cases, 273 deaths as of Dec. 17

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

26,636 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

4,770 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,621 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,548 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,362 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

3,071 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,941 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,674 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,722 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

296 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

210 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

87 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

51 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

26 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

4,770 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 3,621 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 3,548 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 3,362 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 3,071 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 2,941 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 2,674 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 1,722 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 296 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 210 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 87 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 51 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 26 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 10 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

279 cases on Friday, December 11

336 cases on Saturday, December 12

174 cases on Sunday, December 13

106 cases on Monday, December 14

407 cases on Tuesday, December 15

203 cases on Wednesday, December 16

73 cases as of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 17

Additional information:

194,484 total negative test results

197 persons currently hospitalized

273 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Dec 16, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of six COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 267 (additional deaths were reported after the morning press release was issued):

A male in his 80s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 90s

A female in her 90s

A female in her 90s

A male in his 90s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.