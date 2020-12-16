St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 26,355 positive cases, 261 deaths as of Dec. 15

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

26,355 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

4,726 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,589 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,511 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,320 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

3,039 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,912 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,638 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,708 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

292 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

209 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

86 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

50 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

26 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

304 cases on Wednesday, December 9

296 cases on Thursday, December 10

275 cases on Friday, December 11

337 cases on Saturday, December 12

175 cases on Sunday, December 13

104 cases on Monday, December 14

412 cases as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15

Additional information:

190,873 total negative test results

192 persons currently hospitalized

261 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Dec. 14, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of eight COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 261. Seven of these deaths occurred during the period Oct. 13 to Nov. 22.

A male in his 80s

A female in her 60s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 90s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 80s

A male in his 80s

A female in her 90s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.