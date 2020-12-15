St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 25,954 positive cases, 256 deaths as of Dec. 14

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 14, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

25,954 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

4,638 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,525 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,460 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,282 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,989 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,867 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,604 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,689 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

290 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

204 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

86 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

48 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

26 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

275 cases on Tuesday, December 8

300 cases on Wednesday, December 9

296 cases on Thursday, December 10

279 cases on Friday, December 11

332 cases on Saturday, December 12

178 cases on Sunday, December 13

101 cases as of 8 p.m. on Monday, December 14

Additional information:

190,873 total negative test results

191 persons currently hospitalized

256 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Dec 11, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of nine COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 253 (additional deaths were reported on the county dashboard after the morning press release was issued.):

A male in his 60s A male in his 70s A female in her 60s A male in his 60s A male in his 60s A male in his 70s A male in his 90s A female in her 80s A male in his 80s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.