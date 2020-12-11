St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 24,747 positive cases, 244 deaths as of Dec. 10

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

24,593 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

4,416 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,347 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,319 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,123 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,860 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,723 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,471 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,620 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

274 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

197 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

87 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

47 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

26 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

4,416 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 3,347 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 3,319 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 3,123 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 2,860 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 2,723 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 2,471 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 1,620 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 274 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 197 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 87 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 47 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 26 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 23 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

393 cases on Friday, December 4

300 cases on Saturday, December 5

206 cases on Sunday, December 6

233 cases on Monday, December 7

288 cases on Tuesday, December 8

298 cases on Wednesday, December 9

Additional information:

182,788 total negative test results

200 persons currently hospitalized

240 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Dec 9, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of seven COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 244:

A male in his 80s A male in his 50s A female in her 70s A male in his 90s A female in her 80s A male in his 90s A female in her 100s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.