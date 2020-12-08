St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 24,435 postive cases, 240 deaths as of Dec. 8

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

24,435 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

4,354 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,301 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,276 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,083 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,837 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,687 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,436 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,602 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

271 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

197 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

87 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

47 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

353 cases on Wednesday, December 2

305 cases on Thursday, December 3

393 cases on Friday, December 4

302 cases on Saturday, December 5

203 cases on Sunday, December 6

232 cases on Monday, December 7

268 cases as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8

Additional information:

182,788 total negative test results

193 persons currently hospitalized

240 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Dec. 7, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of five COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 237 (more deaths have been reported to the dashboard since today’s press release went out):

A male in his 80s A female in her 80s A male in his 40s A female in her 80s A female in her 70s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.