St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 240 new confirmed cases this past weekend

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

39,728 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

11,447 probable cases

97 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 44.7 percent of St. Charles County residents have completed a vaccination regimen

49.7 percent of residents have initiated vaccination

Confirmed cases from the past week:

93 cases on Tuesday, July 27

95 cases on Wednesday, July 28

64 cases on Thursday, July 29

66 cases on Friday, July 30

123 cases on Saturday, July 31

117 cases on Sunday, August 1

80 cases as of 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 2

Additional information:

410,477 total negative test results

48 persons currently hospitalized

602 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

32 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.