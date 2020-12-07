St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 23,956 positive cases, 232 deaths as of Dec. 7

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 7, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

23,956 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

4,264 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

3,252 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

3,211 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

3,026 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,791 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,627 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,364 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,576 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

269 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

190 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

83 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

47 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

4,264 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 3,252 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 3,211 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 3,026 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 2,791 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 2,627 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 2,364 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 1,576 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 269 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 190 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 83 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 47 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 19 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

258 cases on Tuesday, December 1

349 cases on Wednesday, December 2

301 cases on Thursday, December 3

394 cases on Friday, December 4

290 cases on Saturday, December 5

201 cases on Sunday, December 6

Additional information:

178,173 total negative test results

182 persons currently hospitalized

232 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Dec 4, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 232:

A male in his 80s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 90s

A female in her 90s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.