St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 22,134 positive cases, 228 deaths as of Dec. 1

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

22,073 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

3,920 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,997 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

2,989 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,807 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,571 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,395 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,183 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,482 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

245 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

171 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

78 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

45 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

24 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

3,920 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 2,997 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 2,989 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 2,807 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 2,571 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 2,395 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 2,183 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 1,482 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 245 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 171 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 78 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 45 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 24 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 3 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

328 cases on Wednesday, November 25

243 cases on Thursday, November 26

222 cases on Friday, November 27

228 on Saturday, November 28

249 on Sunday, November 29

331 on Monday, November 30

43 cases as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Additional information:

175,151 total negative test results

172 persons currently hospitalized

228 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Nov. 30, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 228:

A male in his 80s A female in her 80s A female in her 100s A male in his 60s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.