St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 21,215 positive cases, 222 deaths as of Nov. 27

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

21,215 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

3,752 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,903 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

2,863 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,691 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,447 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,285 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

2,090 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,423 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

239 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

163 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

76 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

44 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

22 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

228 cases on Saturday, November 21

402 cases on Sunday, November 22

347 cases on Monday, November 23

359 cases on Tuesday, November 24

323 cases on Wednesday, November 25

99 on Thursday, November 26

335 as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27

Additional information:

168,890 total negative test results

149 persons currently hospitalized

215 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of 11 COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 222:

A male in his 60s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

A female in her 80s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 70s

A male in his 70s

A male in his 80s

A female in her 70s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 90s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.