St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 20,662 positive cases, 215 total deaths as of Nov. 25

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 20,662 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County
3,670 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
2,811 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
2,807 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
2,618 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
2,390 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
2,205 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
2,033 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
1,388 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
228 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
161 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
74 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
41 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
22 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 39 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 386 cases on Thursday, November 19
- 395 cases on Friday, November 20
- 229 cases on Saturday, November 21
- 400 cases on Sunday, November 22
- 344 cases on Monday, November 23
- 354 cases on Tuesday, November 24
- 234 cases as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25
Additional information:
- 164,602 total negative test results
- 146 persons currently hospitalized
- 215 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
Yesterday, Nov. 24, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of five COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 211.
- A female in her 60s
- A male in his 90s
- A male in his 60s
- A male in his 90s
- A male in his 70s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
