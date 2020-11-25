St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 20,282 positive cases, 211 total deaths as of Nov. 24

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

20,282 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

3,592 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,763 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,763 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

2,582 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,347 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,153 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,993 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,357 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

223 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

159 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

74 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

40 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

22 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

322 cases on Wednesday, November 18

386 cases on Thursday, November 19

395 cases on Friday, November 20

228cases on Saturday, November 21

402 cases on Sunday, November 22

344 cases on Monday, November 23

222 cases as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24

Additional information:

164,602 total negative test results

148 persons currently hospitalized

211 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Nov. 23, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of the 206th COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 90s. (Additional deaths have been reported since the morning press release.)

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.