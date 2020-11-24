St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 20,020 positive cases, 206 deaths as of Nov. 23

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

20,020 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

3,550 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,726 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,724 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

2,549 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,323 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,125 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,964 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,341 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

221 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

158 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

73 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

38 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

22 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

3,550 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 2,726 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 2,724 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 2,549 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 2,323 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 2,125 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 1,964 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 1,341 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 221 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 158 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 73 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 38 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 22 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 59 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

475 cases on Tuesday, November 17

321 cases on Wednesday, November 18

386 cases on Thursday, November 19

394 cases on Friday, November 20

226cases on Saturday, November 21

402 cases on Sunday, November 22

317 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23

Additional information:

164,602 total negative test results

149 persons currently hospitalized

206 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of eight COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 205 (an additional death was reported on the county dashboard after the morning press release):

A male in his 50s A female in her 80s A male in his 80s A male in his 80s A female in her 80s A male in his 70s A female in her 60s A female in her 50s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.