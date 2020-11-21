St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 18,977 positive cases, 205 total deaths as of Nov. 20

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 20, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

18,977 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

3,329 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,607 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,583 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

2,420 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,208 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

2,012 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,850 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,282 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

210 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

147 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

71 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

38 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

21 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

88 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

79 cases on Saturday, November 14

425 cases on Sunday, November 15

569 cases on Monday, November 16

459 cases on Tuesday, November 17

312 cases on Wednesday, November 18

374 cases on Thursday, November 19

379 cases as of 7 p.m. on Friday, November 20

Additional information:

161,054 total negative test results

143 persons currently hospitalized

205 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Nov. 19, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of seven COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 197. These deaths occurred between Sept. 18 and Nov. 1:

A female in her 80s

A female in her 60s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 70s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 70s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.