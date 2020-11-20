St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 18,582 positive cases, 190 total deaths as of Nov. 19

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

18,582 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

3,256 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,559 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,529 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

2,365 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,167 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,960 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,822 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,263 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

202 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

144 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

67 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

38 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

9 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

361 cases on Friday, November 13

79 cases on Saturday, November 14

426 cases on Sunday, November 15

569 cases on Monday, November 16

457 cases on Tuesday, November 17

314 cases on Wednesday, November 18

368 cases as of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19

Additional information:

161,054 total negative test results

129 persons currently hospitalized

190 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Nov. 18, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of eight COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 190. These deaths occurred between Oct. 27 and Nov. 16:

A male in his 80s A female in her 70s A female in her 70s A male in his 80s A female in her 80s A male in his 80s A female in her 80s A female in her 70s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.