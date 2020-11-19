St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 18,210 positive cases, 187 deaths as of Nov. 18

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

18,210 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

3,186 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,511 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,482 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

2,323 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,116 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,929 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,778 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,235 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

194 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

143 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

67 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

38 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

9 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

3,186 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 2,511 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 2,482 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 2,323 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 2,116 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 1,929 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 1,778 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 1,235 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 194 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 143 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 67 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 38 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 9 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 106 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

421 cases on Thursday, November 12

362 cases on Friday, November 13

77 cases on Saturday, November 14

428 cases on Sunday, November 15

573 cases on Monday, November 16

460 cases on Tuesday, November 17

277 cases as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18

Additional information:

161,054 total negative test results

122 persons currently hospitalized

187 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.