St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 179 positive tests, 7 deaths as of April 5

As of 4:15 p.m., Sunday, April 5

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health continue activities to mitigate the impact of the COVID19 pandemic in this community. County officials are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate the illness, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness.

Staff is also connecting with community partners in health care, education, businesses, community services and other areas to provide support to those organizations and the clients they serve.

St. Charles County has launched an online dashboard with updated information on COVID-19 cases in the county, including a Zip Code map, case count by date, case count by age and case count by gender tabulation.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

179 positive tests

7 COVID-19 deaths

Effective today (April 5, 2020), St. Charles County has re-organized its COVID-19 website to become more user-friendly and more informative. Included in this update are the launch of an online dashboard with updated case information presented in several ways, a cleaner method for finding supplemental web pages/resources, answers to Frequently Asked Questions and an updated listing of County news releases/announcements/Executive Orders issued during the pandemic.

This information is available at https://www.sccmo.org/COVID

St. Charles County has joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, partnering with the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and help save lives in this region.

Today’s briefing may be viewed on the Task Force’s Facebook feed – https://www.facebook.com/114664760188697/videos/216461686087482/.