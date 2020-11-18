St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 17,809 positive cases, 182 deaths as of Nov. 17

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 17,809 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County
3,111 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
2,466 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
2,435 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
2,265 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
2,064 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
1,881 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
1,742 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
1,209 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
186 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
137 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
66 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
38 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
20 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
9 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 111 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 274 cases on Wednesday, November 11
- 421 cases on Thursday, November 12
- 363 cases on Friday, November 13
- 77 cases on Saturday, November 14
- 428 cases on Sunday, November 15
- 573 cases on Monday, November 16
- 315 cases as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17
Additional information:
- 159,435 total negative test results
- 124 persons currently hospitalized
- 181 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
Yesterday, Nov. 16, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 182:
-
- A male in his 80s
- A male in his 80s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
