St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 1,748 positive tests, 80 deaths as of July 13

(As of 6:35 p.m., July 13)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

1,039 persons being quarantined

2,669 who have completed quarantine period

0 tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory*

1,748 positive test results

26,943 negative test results

80 COVID-19 deaths

Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Today (7/13/20), the Department of Public Health was notified of three COVID-19 deaths involving St. Charles County residents — increasing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 80:

#78 – a male in his 90s

#79 – a female in her 90s

#80 – a male in his 80s

*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.