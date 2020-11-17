St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 16,198 positive cases, 181 deaths as of Nov. 16

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 16, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

16,198 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

3,014 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,402 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,363 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

2,188 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

2,001 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,842 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,695 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,171 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

179 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

131 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

65 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

38 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

20 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

9 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

378 cases on Tuesday, November 10

203 cases on Wednesday, November 11

351 cases on Thursday, November 12

546 cases on Friday, November 13

77 cases on Saturday, November 14

428 cases on Sunday, November 15

449 cases as of 7 p.m. on Monday, November 16

Additional information:

158,658 total negative test results

110 persons currently hospitalized

181 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.