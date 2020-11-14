St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 16,198 positive cases, 180 deaths as of Nov. 13

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

16,198 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,826 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,278 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,167 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

2,054 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,874 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,726 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,590 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,103 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

168 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

118 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

56 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

35 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

20 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

212 cases on Saturday, November 7

302 cases on Sunday, November 8

293 cases on Monday, November 9

351 cases on Tuesday, November 10

198 cases on Wednesday, November 11

339 cases on Thursday, November 12

637 cases as of 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13

Additional information:

156,098 total negative test results

87 persons currently hospitalized

180 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Nov. 12, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of five COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 179 (an additional death was reported after the press release this morning):

A male in his 80s A male in his 90s A male in his 80s A female in her 80s A male in his 70s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.