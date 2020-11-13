St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 15,276 positive cases, 178 deaths as of Nov. 12

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

15,276 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,676 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,176 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,067 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,910 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,769 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,618 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,485 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,038 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

158 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

105 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

50 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

33 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

320 cases on Friday, November 6

209 cases on Saturday, November 7

302 cases on Sunday, November 8

287 cases on Monday, November 9

349 cases on Tuesday, November 10

202 cases on Wednesday, November 11

81 cases as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12

Additional information:

154,896 total negative test results

79 persons currently hospitalized

178 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Nov. 11, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of the 174rd COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 80s. (More deaths have been reported on the County dashboard since the morning press release was sent out.)

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.