St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 15,170 positive cases, 173 deaths as of Nov. 11

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

15,170 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,655 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,162 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,061 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,900 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,756 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,600 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,479 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,028 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

157 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

104 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

46 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

33 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

18 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

2,655 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 2,162 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 2,061 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 1,900 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 1,756 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 1,600 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 1,479 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 1,028 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 157 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 104 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 46 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 33 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 18 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 77 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

303 cases on Thursday, November 5

320 cases on Friday, November 6

211 cases on Saturday, November 7

302 cases on Sunday, November 8

289 cases on Monday, November 9

345 cases on Tuesday, November 10

189 cases as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11

Additional information:

151,850 total negative test results

68 persons currently hospitalized

173 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.