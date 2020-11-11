St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 14,913 positive cases, 173 deaths as of Nov. 10

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

14,913 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,601 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,139 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

2,018 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,874 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,726 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,568 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,451 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

1,014 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

154 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

104 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

46 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

32 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

18 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

2,601 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 2,139 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 2,018 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 1,874 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 1,726 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 1,568 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 1,451 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 1,014 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 154 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 104 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 46 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 32 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 18 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 74 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

273 cases on Wednesday, November 4

303 cases on Thursday, November 5

320 cases on Friday, November 6

210 cases on Saturday, November 7

302 cases on Sunday, November 8

291 cases on Monday, November 9

288 cases as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10

Additional information:

151,850 total negative test results

70 persons currently hospitalized

173 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.