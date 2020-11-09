St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 14,295 positive cases, 173 deaths as of Nov 9

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 9, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

14,295 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,545 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,089 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,949 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,808 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,678 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,527 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,414 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

975 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

148 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

100 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

46 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

31 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

18 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

228 cases on Tuesday, November 3

274 cases on Wednesday, November 4

305 cases on Thursday, November 5

310 cases on Friday, November 6

209 cases on Saturday, November 7

301 cases on Sunday, November 8

193 cases as of 5 p.m. on Monday, November 9

Additional information:

151,850 total negative test results

70 persons currently hospitalized

173 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Nov. 6, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of the 173rd COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 90s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.