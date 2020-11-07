St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 13,745 positive cases, 173 deaths as of Nov. 6

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 10 p.m. on Friday, November 6, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

13,745 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,426 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

2,013 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,840 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,706 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,615 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,414 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,350 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

908 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

140 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

93 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

42 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

31 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

18 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

189 cases on Saturday, October 31

85 cases on Sunday, November 1

244 cases on Monday, November 2

227 cases on Tuesday, November 3

270 cases on Wednesday, November 4

302 cases on Thursday, November 5

301 cases as of 10 p.m. on Friday, November 6

Additional information:

149,648 total negative test results

69 persons currently hospitalized

173 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Nov. 5, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of five COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 172 (one additional death was reported after the morning press release went out):

A male in his 90s A male in his 80s A female in her 70s A female in her 90s A female in her 70s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.