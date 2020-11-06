St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 13,155 positive cases, 172 deaths as of Nov. 5

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

13,155 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,326 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,960 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,752 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,620 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,558 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,340 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,285 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

858 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

129 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

92 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

40 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

29 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

254 cases on Friday, October 30

189 cases on Saturday, October 31

86 cases on Sunday, November 1

242 cases on Monday, November 2

225 cases on Tuesday, November 3

264 cases on Wednesday, November 4

33 cases as of 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 5

Additional information:

149,648 total negative test results

69 persons currently hospitalized

172 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Nov. 4, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 167 (the county dashboard reflects additional deaths after the morning press release):

A male in his 80s A male in his 70s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.