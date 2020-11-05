St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 13,063 positive cases, 167 deaths as of November 4

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

13,063 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,312 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,948 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,742 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,610 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,550 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,325 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,277 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

850 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

128 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

91 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

41 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

29 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

243 cases on Thursday, October 29

252 cases on Friday, October 30

189 cases on Saturday, October 31

86 cases on Sunday, November 1

239 cases as of 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2

225 cases on Tuesday, November 3

213 cases as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4

Additional information:

147,718 total negative test results

67 persons currently hospitalized

167 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Nov. 3, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 165 (additional deaths were reported on the county dashboard after the morning press release):

A female in her 90s A female in her 60s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.