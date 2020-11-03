St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 12,556 positive cases, 162 deaths as of Nov. 2

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 1, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

12,556 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,204 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,910 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,676 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,549 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,489 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,277 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,221 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

820 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

125 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

89 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

40 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

29 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

135 cases on Tuesday, October 27

171 cases on Wednesday, October 28

243 cases on Thursday, October 29

251 cases on Friday, October 30

189 cases on Saturday, October 31

84 cases on Sunday, November 1

193 cases as of 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2

Additional information:

142,916 total negative test results

65 persons currently hospitalized

162 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of three COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 162:

A female in her 80s A male in his 80s A male in his 70s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.