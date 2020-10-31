St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 11,948 positive cases, 162 deaths as of October 30

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 30, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

11,948 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,116 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,836 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,572 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,467 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,428 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,189 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,159 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

761 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

120 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

84 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

39 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

4 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

2,116 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 1,836 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 1,572 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 1,467 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 1,428 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 1,189 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 1,159 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 761 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 120 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 84 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 39 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 4 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 42 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

59 cases on Saturday, October 24

77 cases on Sunday, October 25

256 cases on Monday, October 26

126 cases on Tuesday, October 27

162 cases on Wednesday, October 28

222 cases on Thursday, October 29

174 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, October 30

Additional information:

139,062 total negative test results

64 persons currently hospitalized

162 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Today, the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 159 (since this press release, the dashboard has reported three more deaths):

A male in his 90s A female in her 80s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.