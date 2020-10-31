St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 11,948 positive cases, 162 deaths as of October 30

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 30, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 11,948 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County
2,116 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
1,836 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
1,572 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
1,467 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
1,428 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
1,189 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
1,159 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
761 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
120 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
84 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
39 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
4 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 42 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 59 cases on Saturday, October 24
- 77 cases on Sunday, October 25
- 256 cases on Monday, October 26
- 126 cases on Tuesday, October 27
- 162 cases on Wednesday, October 28
- 222 cases on Thursday, October 29
- 174 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, October 30
Additional information:
- 139,062 total negative test results
- 64 persons currently hospitalized
- 162 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
Today, the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 159 (since this press release, the dashboard has reported three more deaths):
-
- A male in his 90s
- A female in her 80s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
