St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 11,578 positive cases, 157 deaths as of October 29

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

11,578 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,066 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,793 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,518 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,394 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,384 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,163 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,131 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

734 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

107 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

80 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

38 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

23 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

4 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

41 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

222 cases on Friday, October 23

59 cases on Saturday, October 24

77 cases on Sunday, October 25

255 cases on Monday, October 26

123 cases on Tuesday, October 27

161 cases on Wednesday, October 28

42 cases as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29

Additional information:

139,062 total negative test results

64 persons currently hospitalized

157 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Over the last two days, Oct. 28-29, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 157:

A male in his 70s A male in his 70s A female in her 80s A female in her 70s



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.