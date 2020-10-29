St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 11,511 positive cases, 156 deaths as of October 28

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

11,511 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,055 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,783 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,511 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,385 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,373 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,157 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,129 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

729 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

106 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

80 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

37 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

22 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

4 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

61 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

137 cases on Thursday, October 22

224 cases on Friday, October 23

59 cases on Saturday, October 24

77 cases on Sunday, October 25

251 cases on Monday, October 26

126 cases on Tuesday, October 27

134 cases as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28

Additional information:

139,062 total negative test results

65 persons currently hospitalized

156 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Oct. 27, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of three COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 153: A male in his 80s, a male in his 70s, and a male in his 70s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.