St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 11,364 positive cases, 153 deaths as of October 27

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

11,364 cumulative positive cases* in St. Charles County

2,027 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,761 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,498 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,353 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,356 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,147 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,116 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

719 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

107 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

78 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

35 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

22 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

126 cases on Wednesday, October 21

136 cases on Thursday, October 22

222 cases on Friday, October 23

60 cases on Saturday, October 24

77 cases on Sunday, October 25

249 cases on Monday, October 26

118 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27

Additional information:

139,062 total negative test results

66 persons currently hospitalized

153 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Oct. 26, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of the 150th COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 70s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.