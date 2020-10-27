St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 11,197 positive cases, 150 deaths as of October 26

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 26, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

11,197 cumulative positive cases*

1,981 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,747 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,477 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,344 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,329 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

1,131 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

1,100 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

714 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

104 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

78 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

34 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

20 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

1,981 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 1,747 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 1,477 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 1,344 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 1,329 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 1,131 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 1,100 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 714 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 104 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 78 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 34 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 20 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 63 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

92 cases on Tuesday, October 20

126 cases on Wednesday, October 21

135 cases on Thursday, October 22

219 cases on Friday, October 23

61 cases on Saturday, October 24

77 cases on Sunday, October 25

214 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 26

Additional information:

137,138 total negative test results

69 persons currently hospitalized

150 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.